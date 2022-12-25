WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

302 PM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...A BAND OF HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL AFFECT THE BUFFALO

SOUTHTOWNS AND WESTERN PORTIONS OF WYOMING AND GENESEE COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy lake effect snow accompanied by winds of

up to 30 to 35 MPH will rapidly reduce visibility to less than a

quarter of a mile. This band is producing extremely heavy snow at

a rate up to 2 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 258 PM EST, the band extended from Silver

Creek, across Hamburg, East Aurora, and Attica. The band will remain

nearly stationary through 5 PM.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Dunkirk, Lancaster,

Hamburg, East Aurora, Darien Lakes State Park, Evans, Elma, Boston,

Eden, Marilla, Bennington, Colden, Orchard Park, Silver Creek, Alden

and Blasdell.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 54 and 58.

SAFETY INFO...

Travel in this band will be extremely difficult. The

snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult

for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Blowing and drifting

snow will lower visibility below a quarter mile in this band.

LAT...LON 4245 7945 4254 7936 4259 7919 4272 7909

4277 7897 4280 7892 4282 7893 4301 7828

4270 7827

TIME...MOT...LOC 1958Z 237DEG 49KT 4274 7886

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of

4 to 12 inches expected, with localized amounts up to 18 inches

possible, mainly south of Route 3.

* WHERE...Southeastern and Southwestern St. Lawrence County.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, with areas of snow,

blowing snow and visibility below one half of a mile at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

