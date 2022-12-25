WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 239 PM EST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON AND LEWIS COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 40 MPH will produce whiteout conditions which will reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible in this snow band. There are also areas of blowing snow in and outside of this band. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 233 PM EST, the band of lake effect snow was mostly across Southern Jefferson County and northern Lewis County. The heavy snow band will remain nearly stationary or move slowly south through 430 PM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Watertown, Fort Drum, Stony Point, Carthage, West Carthage, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Herrings, Adams Center, Southwick Beach State Park, Henderson Harbor, Barnes Corners, Denmark, New Bremen, Sackets Harbor, Henderson, Black River, Smithville and Philadelphia. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 39 and 48. SAFETY INFO... Do not travel in this band of heavy snow. The combination of heavy snow and drifting snow will make many roads impassible. LAT...LON 4366 7626 4378 7629 4383 7636 4387 7635 4384 7645 4387 7650 4391 7650 4396 7644 4395 7634 4404 7638 4426 7555 4410 7517 4392 7515 4390 7515 TIME...MOT...LOC 1933Z 238DEG 49KT 4338 7797 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather