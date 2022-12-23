WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

222 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected. The strongest winds will be through early this morning on

the Tug Hill, and in downslope areas to the north of the Tug

Hill and down the Black River Valley.

* WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

