LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING

Lakeshore Hazard Message

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1138 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO

7 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding expected. The lake level

at Buffalo may exceed 12 feet above low water datum which would

be more than 4 feet above flood stage.

* WHERE...Niagara, Erie, and Chautauqua counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The very rapid rise in water levels will result in

SIGNIFICANT and possibly extensive lakeshore flooding and damage

along the Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River shores. Along the

Lake Erie shore, flooding is likely along Route 5 in Hamburg,

Buffalo Harbor, Canalside, Buffalo Riverworks, Dunkirk Harbor,

the Hoover Beach and Woodlawn areas in Hamburg, Old First ward

in South Buffalo, and other flood prone locations. Along the

Upper Niagara River, flooding is likely to affect Grand Island,

Cayuga Island, and beneath the North Grand Island bridge at the

Lasalle Expressway ramps. Very high wave action will also result

in significant shoreline erosion.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures in the teens and single

digits will result in freezing spray along the lakeshore, and

water from lakeshore flooding may freeze after the water levels

subside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lakeshore Flood Warning means lakeshore flooding is occurring,

is imminent, or is expected to occur. For your safety, stay off

breakwaters, piers, rock outcroppings and beaches! Waves are

often larger than they appear and can easily wash you away.

Expect significant beach erosion and debris, local road closures

and extremely dangerous boating conditions.

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO

7 AM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Lakeshore flooding expected.

* WHERE...Oswego and Jefferson counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The combination of very strong onshore winds and

significant wave action will result in lakeshore flooding

along the immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets,

harbors, and other low lying areas along the shoreline.

Shoreline erosion is also expected.

