WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1147 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling

temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a

flash freeze on Friday. From Friday afternoon through most of

the weekend, very strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and

significant blowing and drifting snow will be possible. Winds

could gust as high as 65 mph Friday into Friday night. Localized

blizzard conditions are possible.

* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua,

and Cattaraugus counties.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel for the holiday weekend, including Friday,

could be very difficult to impossible at times. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility with

whiteouts and localized blizzard conditions possible. The most

persistent and worst conditions will be where lake effect snow

is most widespread, which is still uncertain at this time.

Winds this strong could cause tree damage and power outages.

Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero this weekend

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel

may become difficult, so plan accordingly.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

temperatures into the teens will result in a flash freeze Friday

afternoon. From Friday night through most of the weekend, strong

winds, heavy lake effect snow and significant blowing and

drifting snow will be possible. Winds could gust as high as 65

mph Friday. Localized blizzard conditions will be possible with

gusts to 50 mph Friday night and Saturday.

* WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel for the holiday weekend could be very difficult

to impossible at times, especially for northern parts of both

counties. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility with whiteouts and localized blizzard conditions

possible. The most persistent and worst conditions will be where

lake effect snow is most widespread, which is still uncertain at

this time. Winds this strong could cause tree damage and power

outages.

