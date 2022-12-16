WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 16, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1248 PM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY

TO 7 PM EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. For the Lake Effect Snow

Warning, heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 4 feet in the most persistent lake snows

across the Tug Hill plateau.

* WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM EST this

evening. For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, from 1 AM Saturday

to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel

conditions.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be

prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Experimental content below...do not use operationally

To view the experimental polygons please see:

http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon

COORD...4364 7551 4374 7564 4376 7581 4372 7586

4371 7598 4367 7602 4354 7598 4349 7588 4347 7570

4342 7550

TIME Y22M12D17T0600Z-Y22M12D17T1200Z

COORD...4387 7559 4395 7569 4395 7593 4380 7620

4376 7623 4359 7625 4351 7590 4349 7572 4354 7553

4370 7541

TIME Y22M12D17T1200Z-Y22M12D18T0000Z

COORD...4380 7512 4388 7525 4384 7550 4392 7564

4395 7593 4388 7631 4357 7625 4352 7581 4356 7559

4372 7544

TIME Y22M12D18T0000Z-Y22M12D18T1200Z

COORD...4384 7514 4383 7542 4396 7581 4383 7629

4352 7626 4346 7609 4348 7581 4343 7553 4356 7531

4360 7513

TIME Y22M12D18T1200Z-Y22M12D19T0000Z

COORD...4408 7515 4400 7604 4387 7619 4359 7625

4344 7648 4329 7636 4347 7570 4342 7550 4358 7534

TIME Y22M12D19T0000Z-Y22M12D19T0600Z

COORD...4381 7566 4383 7584 4376 7600 4366 7608

4345 7600 4341 7583 4347 7570 4345 7548 4355 7526

4359 7540

TIME Y22M12D19T0600Z-Y22M12D20T0000Z

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS

EVENING TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 2 feet in the most persistent lake snows.

* WHERE...Northern Erie and Genesee counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Sunday.

heaviest lake effect snow is expected to be across southern

and eastern suburbs of Buffalo and southwest Genesee County.

COORD...4285 7833 4303 7817 4310 7840 4307 7862

4299 7895 4279 7890 4251 7942 4248 7937 4264 7872

4276 7855

TIME Y22M12D17T0000Z-Y22M12D17T1200Z

COORD...4293 7828 4304 7829 4305 7856 4297 7895

4281 7890 4260 7926 4261 7908 4268 7883 4282 7851

4285 7834

TIME Y22M12D17T1200Z-Y22M12D17T1800Z

COORD...4298 7830 4306 7829 4310 7845 4308 7873

4303 7889 4309 7903 4300 7905 4283 7889 4266 7916

4279 7869

TIME Y22M12D17T1800Z-Y22M12D18T0000Z

COORD...4276 7834 4291 7831 4296 7837 4297 7872

4294 7891 4279 7890 4253 7939 4257 7911 4258 7876

4270 7856

TIME Y22M12D18T0000Z-Y22M12D18T0600Z

COORD...4267 7847 4273 7841 4281 7839 4283 7886

4239 7962 4237 7959 4256 7900 4254 7900 4254 7879

4256 7879

TIME Y22M12D18T0600Z-Y22M12D18T1200Z

COORD...4250 7830 4262 7798 4284 7818 4285 7859

4277 7895 4232 7975 4199 7977 4222 7908 4226 7854

4237 7831

EVENING TO 1 PM EST MONDAY...

of 1 to 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie

counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Monday.

COORD...4265 7827 4276 7834 4274 7884 4238 7944

4227 7975 4201 7976 4215 7933 4228 7906 4222 7884

4236 7844

TIME Y22M12D19T0000Z-Y22M12D19T1800Z

