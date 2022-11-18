WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 18, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

557 AM EST Fri Nov 18 2022

...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA...

CATTARAUGUS...SOUTHERN ERIE...WYOMING...GENESEE...AND NORTHERN ERIE

COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility

to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is

producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 553 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was

centered across Southern Erie County extending from Silver Creek to

Hamburg, to Orchard Park, to Attica. The band will meander north at

times, moving across downtown Buffalo, Williamsville, and Alden at

times through 800 AM.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Depew, Dunkirk,

Fredonia, Lancaster, Hamburg, East Aurora, Williamsville, Darien

Lakes State Park, Evans, Elma, Boston, Eden, Marilla, Bennington,

Colden and Orchard Park.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 49 and 59.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect

snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads

may lead to accidents.

The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely

difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.

LAT...LON 4249 7945 4253 7938 4259 7919 4272 7909

4276 7898 4280 7892 4284 7893 4293 7891

4298 7871 4294 7818 4266 7820 4241 7948

4246 7948

TIME...MOT...LOC 1053Z 100DEG 2KT 4279 7868

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather