WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 17, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

658 PM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

...A BAND OF HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF

CHAUTAUQUA...CATTARAUGUS...ERIE...AND WYOMING COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy lake effect snow is moving northeast

across Lake Erie. A period of heavy snow is moving northeast along

the NY Thruway from Ripley to Angola. The area of heavy snow will

begin to move into the Buffalo Metro area between 7 PM and 8 PM with

rapidly deteriorating travel conditions. Roads will quickly become

snow covered and visibility will drop to 1/4 mile or less at times.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Clarence, Lackawanna, Kenmore,

Depew, Amherst, Tonawanda, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Lancaster, Hamburg,

East Aurora, Williamsville, Grand Island, Evans, Elma, Boston and

Eden.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 49 and 60.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4244 7950 4253 7939 4259 7919 4272 7909

4280 7892 4284 7893 4292 7890 4296 7893

4297 7898 4306 7867 4278 7835 4229 7836

4227 7968 4234 7971

TIME...MOT...LOC 2355Z 237DEG 21KT 4270 7897

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather