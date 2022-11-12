WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 12, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

536 AM EST Sat Nov 12 2022

...Lingering Flood Concerns Remain for Cattaraugus County...

Flood waters have receded for most areas within the earlier Flood

Warning. Some localized flooding issues remain in portions of

Cattaraugus County such as area roadway closures, and ponding of

water on low lying areas.

If traveling this morning, heed all roadway closures, and avoid

driving through any roadways with ponding water still in place.

