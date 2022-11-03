WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 3, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

248 PM EDT Thu Nov 3 2022

...Locally dense fog possible over far northern portions of

Niagara and Orleans counties...

Areas of fog will be found along and north of State Route 18 in

Niagara and Orleans counties through late this afternoon. Some of

this may be locally dense with visibilities of a quarter mile or

less at times...particularly in locations right along the lakeshore

such as Wilson and Olcott. If you will be traveling in these areas...

you should allow some extra time to reach your destination.

