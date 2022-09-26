WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

322 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Jefferson and northern Oswego Counties through 400 PM EDT...

At 321 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Nine Mile Point, or near Oswego, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Oswego, Fulton, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Adams,

Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point,

Southwick Beach State Park, Battle Island State Park, Adams Center,

Scriba, Volney, Richland, Palermo, New Haven, Mexico, Smithville,

Orwell and Lorraine.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 35 and 41.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4329 7640 4343 7647 4349 7656 4356 7645

4357 7636 4356 7631 4357 7628 4369 7626

4375 7628 4390 7609 4370 7577 4368 7577

TIME...MOT...LOC 1921Z 225DEG 32KT 4349 7640

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Warren and

northern Washington Counties through 345 PM EDT...

At 322 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Warrensburg, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

Glens Falls, Warrensburg, Whitehall, Lake George Village, Hague,

Comstock, Bolton Landing, Glens Falls North, Huletts Landing, West

Glens Falls, Poultney Village, Putnam, Queensbury, Kingsbury, Mount

Hope, Bolton, Wright, Hampton, Lake George and Fort Ann.

This includes Interstate 87 between exits 19 and 24.

LAT...LON 4377 7335 4364 7343 4362 7342 4359 7343

4357 7339 4362 7337 4363 7330 4361 7329

4358 7330 4356 7326 4353 7324 4348 7325

4330 7368 4352 7393 4381 7344 4381 7338

TIME...MOT...LOC 1922Z 242DEG 29KT 4348 7373

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

