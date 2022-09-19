WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 626 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wayne County through 700 PM EDT... At 626 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Chimney Bluffs State Park to near Ontario. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Fair Haven Beach State Park, Newark, Williamson, Marion, Lyons, Clyde, Sodus, Chimney Bluffs State Park, Walworth, Rose, Huron, Wolcott, Sodus Point, Red Creek, Fairville, North Rose, Alton, East Williamson, Pultneyville and Port Bay. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4311 7735 4327 7717 4328 7722 4335 7670 4333 7670 4333 7671 4332 7671 4332 7672 4324 7671 4302 7693 TIME...MOT...LOC 2226Z 304DEG 24KT 4343 7704 4318 7725 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather