SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

557 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Wyoming and

southern Genesee Counties through 630 PM EDT...

At 557 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Darien Lakes State Park, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Batavia, Darien Lakes State Park, Letchworth State Park, Le Roy,

Pembroke, Perry, Warsaw, Bennington, Attica, Pavilion, Stafford,

Covington, Corfu, Alexander, Wyoming, East Bethany, Cowlesville,

Perry Center, Bethany Center and Dale.

This includes Interstate 90 near exit 48A.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4283 7849 4287 7849 4287 7846 4306 7846

4296 7791 4295 7791 4294 7793 4291 7794

4290 7796 4268 7795

TIME...MOT...LOC 2157Z 290DEG 22KT 4295 7839

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

