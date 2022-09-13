WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

431 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EDT WEDNESDAY

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions

expected.

* WHERE...Beaches of Northern Cayuga and Oswego counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY

* WHERE...Beaches of Jefferson county.

* WHEN...From 2 AM EDT Wednesday through Wednesday afternoon.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHERE...Beaches of Wayne county.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather