WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

900 PM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHERN ALLEGANY AND SOUTHEASTERN CATTARAUGUS

COUNTIES...

At 900 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported some road closures due

to flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional

rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by showers and thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Olean, Salamanca, Wellsville, Allegany State Park, Allegany, Cuba,

Weston Mills, St. Bonaventure, Whitesville, Hinsdale, Friendship,

Scio, Carrollton, Bolivar, Andover, Portville, Belmont, Ischua,

Alma and Humphrey.

Creeks can continue to rise even after the heaviest rain has ended.

Rural roads which cross streams and creeks can be vulnerable to

washouts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following

counties, Broome, Chemung, Chenango and Tioga.

* WHEN...Until 1030 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is

occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 901 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will

cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2

inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Chemung, Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Norwich,

Waverly, Owego, Greater Binghamton Airport, Vestal, Barton,

Guilford, Nanticoke, Coventry, Greene, Litchfield, Oxford,

Berkshire, Bainbridge, South Waverly and Newark Valley.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

counties, Chenango, Madison and Otsego.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT.

- At 904 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

Hamilton, Cooperstown, Brookfield, Middlefield, Hartwick,

Edmeston, North Norwich, Sherburne, Pittsfield, Springfield,

Richfield Springs, New Berlin, Columbus, Earlville, Morris,

Cherry Valley, Bridgewater, Milford, Gilbertsville and

Laurens.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather