WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southern Cattaraugus County in western New York...

Southeastern Chautauqua County in western New York...

* Until 845 PM EDT.

* At 437 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Jamestown, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Falconer, Ashford,

Frewsburg, Great Valley, New Albion, Conewango, Ellington,

Randolph, Napoli, Little Valley, East Randolph, Ellicottville,

Steamburg, Cattaraugus County Landfill, Allegheny Reservoir,

Onoville and Kennedy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

