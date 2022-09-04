WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

859 PM EDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR WESTERN ALLEGANY COUNTY...

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to

heed remaining road closures.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EDT THIS

EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY...

At 859 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding from

showers and thunderstorms that produced between 2 and 4 inches of

rain across the warned area earlier this evening. The worst flooding

is affecting areas south of Olean, with flooding reported on

portions of South Union Street and Martha Avenue. Additional

rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Olean, Weston Mills, St. Bonaventure, Rock City Park and Knapp

Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather