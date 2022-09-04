WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Western Allegany County in western New York...

Southeastern Cattaraugus County in western New York...

* Until 1045 PM EDT.

* At 649 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

showers producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and

3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to

2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain showers.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Olean, Allegany, Weston Mills, St. Bonaventure, Portville, Rock

City Park, Haskell Flats, Knapp Creek and West Clarksville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

