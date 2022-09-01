WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Buffalo NY 147 PM EDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Oswego county. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather