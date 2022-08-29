WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Eastern Wayne County in western New York...

Cayuga County in central New York...

Southwestern Oswego County in central New York...

* Until 645 PM EDT.

* At 542 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Sodus to near Lyons, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Oswego, Fulton, Fair Haven Beach State Park, Newark, Lyons, Clyde,

Sodus, Weedsport, Cato and Chimney Bluffs State Park.

This includes Interstate 90 near exit 40.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT

FOR EASTERN ONTARIO COUNTY...

At 542 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rushville, or 7

miles southeast of Canandaigua, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...

Geneva, Canandaigua, Phelps, Rushville, Gorham, Seneca Castle,

Cheshire, Cottage City, Hall and West Junius.

This includes Interstate 90 near exit 42.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

Southwestern Seneca County in central New York...

Yates County in central New York...

Northeastern Steuben County in central New York...

* Until 630 PM EDT.

* At 544 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pulteney, or

12 miles west of Dundee, moving northeast at 40 mph.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Penn Yan, Romulus, Benton, Urbana, Dundee, Pulteney, Italy,

Hammondsport, Ovid and Dresden.

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SENECA...SCHUYLER...SOUTHEASTERN YATES...NORTHERN

CHEMUNG...EAST CENTRAL STEUBEN AND SOUTHWESTERN TOMPKINS COUNTIES...

At 545 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monterey, or

near Watkins Glen, moving northeast at 50 mph.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Hector, Starkey, Campbell, Watkins Glen, Painted Post, Catharine,

Dundee, Montour Falls, Hornby and Tyrone.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather