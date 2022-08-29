WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 29, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 414 PM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ERIE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN WYOMING...WEST CENTRAL LIVINGSTON AND SOUTHEASTERN GENESEE COUNTIES... At 412 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Perry, or 9 miles northwest of Letchworth State Park, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include... Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Attica, Pavilion, Stafford, Covington, Castile, Silver Springs and Alexander. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN CATTARAUGUS COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather