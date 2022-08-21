WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Oswego County in central New York...

* Until 545 PM EDT.

* At 512 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bridgeport,

or 7 miles northeast of Syracuse, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Central Square, Constantia, West Monroe, Williamstown, Cleveland,

Altmar, Amboy Center, Howardville, Mallory and Gayville.

This includes Interstate 81 near exit 32.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

Northwestern Oneida County in central New York...

Northeastern Onondaga County in central New York...

* Until 600 PM EDT.

* At 514 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bridgeport,

or 8 miles northeast of Syracuse, moving northeast at 35 mph.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Bridgeport around 520 PM EDT.

Camden around 550 PM EDT.

