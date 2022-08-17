WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 341 PM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Oswego County through 415 PM EDT... At 341 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pulaski, or 9 miles southeast of Sandy Island Beach State Park, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... Pulaski, Richland, Mexico, Orwell, Sandy Creek, Lacona, Parish, Altmar, Kasoag, Amboy Center, Howardville and Salmon River Reservoir. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 37. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4366 7611 4362 7587 4335 7590 4342 7626 TIME...MOT...LOC 1941Z 014DEG 11KT 4357 7602 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather