WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 500 PM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL ONTARIO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM EDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather