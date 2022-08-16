WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 418 PM EDT Tue Aug 16 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Wayne and Cayuga Counties through 500 PM EDT... At 417 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clyde, or 14 miles north of Seneca Falls, moving west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, half inch hail and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Clyde, Rose, Conquest, Savannah, Red Creek and South Butler. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4314 7692 4326 7672 4311 7661 4302 7682 4302 7687 TIME...MOT...LOC 2017Z 069DEG 23KT 4312 7679 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather