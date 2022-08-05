WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 609 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm with very heavy rainfall will impact portions of northeastern Erie County through 715 PM EDT... At 607 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm with torrential rain with greatly reduced visibility over Marilla, or 7 miles east of Lancaster, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... Cheektowaga, Clarence, Depew, Lancaster, East Aurora, Elma, Marilla, Alden, Wales Center, Elma Center, Billington Heights and Clarence Center. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4280 7872 4293 7872 4303 7859 4295 7846 4287 7846 4287 7849 4278 7849 4278 7847 4274 7850 TIME...MOT...LOC 2207Z 116DEG 7KT 4286 7854 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather