WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

532 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR SOUTHWESTERN ONTARIO

COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Saratoga County through 600 PM EDT...

At 532 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Edinburg, or 19 miles northeast of Gloversville. This storm was

nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea size hail, and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Heavy rains could cause ponding of water on

roads.

Locations impacted include...

Edinburg, West Day, Tenantville, Clarkville and Batchellerville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4331 7413 4327 7401 4319 7411 4323 7414

4329 7415

TIME...MOT...LOC 2132Z 308DEG 4KT 4327 7411

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Wyoming and

southern Genesee Counties through 630 PM EDT...

Attica, or 11 miles south of Batavia, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain.

unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause

localized flooding.

Darien Lakes State Park, Bennington, Attica, Pavilion, Arcade,

Varysburg, Sheldon, Covington, Alexander, Wyoming, Strykersville,

East Bethany, Dale, and Java.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4254 7846 4292 7844 4294 7821 4293 7795

4280 7796 4273 7818 4256 7828

TIME...MOT...LOC 2132Z 245DEG 6KT 4284 7817

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

