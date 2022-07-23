WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 359 PM EDT Sat Jul 23 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will cross parts of the Southern Tier late this afternoon... At 357 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong thunderstorms over Chautauqua county and also over northwest Pennsylvania., One particularly strong storm was near Fredonia. All of the activity is moving to the northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and localized heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Jamestown, Olean, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Boston, Eden, Springville, Colden, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Franklinville, Mayville and Clymer. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 between exits 61 and 58. Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 26. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms passes. LAT...LON 4226 7976 4272 7879 4250 7844 4200 7842 4200 7976 TIME...MOT...LOC 1957Z 243DEG 27KT 4244 7903 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather