SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

443 PM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Wyoming

and southeastern Erie Counties through 545 PM EDT...

At 442 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hamburg, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Depew, Lancaster,

Hamburg, East Aurora, Williamsville, Elma, Boston, Eden, Marilla,

Springville, Colden, Orchard Park, Blasdell, Woodlawn Beach State

Park, Derby and East Concord.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 57A and 52, and near exit

49.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4269 7903 4301 7868 4270 7826 4248 7871

4247 7874

TIME...MOT...LOC 2042Z 234DEG 17KT 4265 7890

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

