WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, July 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 417 PM EDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Livingston, southeastern Monroe and northwestern Ontario Counties through 500 PM EDT... At 415 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Avon to Lima. Movement was north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Irondequoit, Chili, East Rochester, Fairport, Brighton, Henrietta, Penfield, Avon, Victor, Honeoye Falls, Lima, Scottsville, Mendon, Rush, West Bloomfield, Pittsford, Strong Memorial Hospital, Fishers and Martin. This includes the following highways... Interstate 390 between exits 10 and 12. Interstate 90 between exits 46 and 45. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Brief, heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and will limit visibility. If traveling, slow down and allow extra space between you and the vehicle ahead. LAT...LON 4288 7781 4310 7777 4319 7751 4307 7737 4304 7737 4288 7749 TIME...MOT...LOC 2015Z 200DEG 17KT 4291 7773 4291 7758 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather