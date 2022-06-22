WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

616 PM EDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Wayne

County through 645 PM EDT...

At 615 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lyons, or 18 miles north of Waterloo, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Rose, Huron, Wolcott, North Rose, Alton and South Butler.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4315 7704 4323 7702 4324 7671 4310 7670

4308 7670 4306 7672

TIME...MOT...LOC 2215Z 276DEG 17KT 4316 7696

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Schuyler and

southeastern Yates Counties through 645 PM EDT...

At 620 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Rock Stream, or near Dundee, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

Hector, Starkey, Watkins Glen, Catharine, Dundee, Montour Falls,

Odessa, Burdett, Reynoldsville and Reading Center.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

LAT...LON 4258 7690 4254 7690 4254 7678 4232 7669

4229 7683 4229 7696 4249 7709

TIME...MOT...LOC 2220Z 329DEG 27KT 4247 7693

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

