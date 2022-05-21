WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Wayne County in western New York...

Northeastern Wyoming County in western New York...

Livingston County in western New York...

Northeastern Allegany County in western New York...

Southeastern Monroe County in western New York...

Ontario County in western New York...

* Until 1000 PM EDT.

* At 852 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Morris,

or near Letchworth State Park, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage

to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Canandaigua, Geneseo, East Rochester, Fairport, Dansville,

Letchworth State Park, Perry, Avon, Mount Morris and Victor.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 11.

Interstate 90 between exits 45 and 43.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

