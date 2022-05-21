WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Wyoming County in western New York...

Northeastern Cattaraugus County in western New York...

Southeastern Erie County in western New York...

Western Livingston County in western New York...

Northern Allegany County in western New York...

Southeastern Genesee County in western New York...

* Until 900 PM EDT.

* At 758 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near

Franklinville, or 21 miles north of Olean, moving northeast at 45

mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage

to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Geneseo, Dansville, Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Mount

Morris, Pavilion, Arcade, Belfast and Cuba.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 390 between exits 4 and 7.

Interstate 86 near exit 28, and between exits 30 and 31.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

