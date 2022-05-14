WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 14, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

503 PM EDT Sat May 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lewis

County through 530 PM EDT...

At 501 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southwest of Oswegatchie, or 19 miles southeast of Gouverneur,

moving northwest at 15 mph. This storm will impact eastern portions

of the town of Diana and may possibly impact Harrisville over the

next hour.

HAZARD...Half inch hail and heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rains

could cause flooding.

Locations impacted include...

Harrisville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4405 7531 4418 7547 4419 7547 4422 7545

4421 7544 4410 7517 4407 7517

TIME...MOT...LOC 2101Z 149DEG 11KT 4411 7524

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central St.

Lawrence County through 545 PM EDT...

At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles west of Oswegatchie, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Fowler, Degrasse, Fine, Pitcairn, Edwards, Fullerville, Talcville,

Balmat, South Edwards and South Russell.

LAT...LON 4431 7549 4442 7504 4410 7516 4410 7519

4418 7536

TIME...MOT...LOC 2103Z 177DEG 13KT 4416 7522

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather