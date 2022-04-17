WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

900 PM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING

THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7

inches or more possible. Greatest accumulations will be across

the Tug Hill Plateau.

* WHERE...Lewis county.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. Power outages

will be possible especially over the higher terrain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of rain and snow will arrive into

the watch area Monday afternoon. The precipitation will change

to snow early Monday night. The snow could become heavy at

times. The snow will be heavy and wet and could cause power

outages in addition to travel impacts. The higher terrain will

see the greatest snowfall. Lower elevations will see less

snowfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel

may become difficult, so plan accordingly.

