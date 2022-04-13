WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 13, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 134 PM EDT Wed Apr 13 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Wyoming, northern Livingston, southeastern Genesee, southeastern Monroe and northwestern Ontario Counties through 215 PM EDT... At 133 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pavilion, or 11 miles west of Geneseo, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Canandaigua, Geneseo, Le Roy, Avon, Victor, Honeoye Falls, Pavilion, Bristol, Caledonia, Lima, Bloomfield, Hemlock, Honeoye, Farmington, Mendon, East Bloomfield, Rush, York, West Bloomfield and Livonia. This includes the following highways... Interstate 390 between exits 8 and 11. Interstate 90 between exits 45 and 44. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4276 7811 4296 7815 4305 7737 4304 7737 4303 7733 4279 7728 TIME...MOT...LOC 1733Z 262DEG 35KT 4286 7802 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather