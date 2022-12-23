WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Binghamton NY 1104 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of central New York, including the following counties, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following counties, Saratoga and Schenectady. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1103 AM EST, Trained weather spotters reported rain and snowmelt in the advisory area causing flooding of small streams. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Schenectady, Clifton Park, Scotia, Glenville, Niskayuna, Round Lake, Galway, Burnt Hills, East Glenville, Alplaus, Country Knolls, Rotterdam Junction, Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction, Charlton, High Mills, Garrison Manor, Glenridge, Woodruff Heights, Tucker Heights and Mayfair. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather