WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

314 PM EST Sun Dec 18 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 14 inches.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM

EST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

