WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 659 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Otsego and northwestern Delaware Counties through 745 PM EDT... At 659 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West End, or near Oneonta, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Oneonta, Davenport, Worcester, Middlefield, Hartwick, Maryland, Cooperstown, Westville, Kortright and Pittsfield. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 88 between 11 and 19. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4232 7531 4259 7533 4261 7534 4262 7532 4263 7533 4282 7466 4276 7467 4263 7463 4252 7471 4242 7462 TIME...MOT...LOC 2259Z 253DEG 34KT 4250 7516 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____