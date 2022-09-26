WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 605 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Broome and southwestern Chenango Counties through 630 PM EDT... At 605 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Greene, or 12 miles northeast of Greater Binghamton Airport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Binghamton, Norwich, Guilford, Coventry, Greene, Oxford, Bainbridge, Preston, Afton and German. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 88 between 2 and 8. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4211 7587 4240 7595 4242 7593 4242 7587 4247 7587 4251 7581 4258 7554 4221 7542 TIME...MOT...LOC 2205Z 256DEG 34KT 4234 7581 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather