SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

421 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Broome,

east central Tioga and southwestern Chenango Counties through 445 PM

EDT...

At 421 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Nanticoke, or near Greater Binghamton Airport, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Maine, Nanticoke, Newark Valley, Whitney Point, Lisle, Greater

Binghamton Airport, Chenango Forks, Castle Creek, Chenango Valley

State Park and East Berkshire.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 7 and 8.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4220 7575 4217 7617 4227 7622 4241 7598

4241 7586

TIME...MOT...LOC 2021Z 247DEG 28KT 4224 7611

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

