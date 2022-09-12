WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Steuben County in central New York... * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 928 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain has already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Avoca, Kanona, West Cameron and Wheeler. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather