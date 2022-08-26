WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 943 AM EDT Fri Aug 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Otsego County through 1030 AM EDT... At 942 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Milford, or 7 miles northeast of Oneonta, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Worcester, Middlefield, Maryland, Cooperstown, Westville, Westford, Milford, Bowerstown, Elk Creek and Colliersville. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 88 17 and near 19. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4247 7498 4253 7508 4283 7486 4266 7463 4263 7463 TIME...MOT...LOC 1342Z 225DEG 20KT 4255 7500 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hamilton, west central Warren and northwestern Saratoga Counties through 1015 AM EDT... At 945 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sacandaga Campground, or 17 miles south of Speculator, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. Wells, Day Center, Sacandaga Campground, Harrisburg, Hope, Garnet Lake, Allentown, Gilmantown, Girards Sugarbush, Hope Falls, Tenantville, Blackbridge, Knowelhurst, Bakertown, Whitehouse, Conklingville, Lake View, Griffin, Lynnwood and Overlook. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. LAT...LON 4327 7443 4340 7450 4355 7400 4329 7390 TIME...MOT...LOC 1345Z 253DEG 26KT 4334 7436 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather