WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

809 PM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Steuben County through 845 PM EDT...

At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Haskinville, or 10 miles northeast of Hornell, moving north at 20

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cohocton, Haskinville and Atlanta.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 390 near 2.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4258 7754 4258 7737 4238 7752 4240 7757

TIME...MOT...LOC 0009Z 199DEG 16KT 4244 7752

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

