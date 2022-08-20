WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 429 PM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Delaware County through 500 PM EDT... At 429 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over East Meredith, or 7 miles north of Delhi, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Davenport, Kortright, Meredith, Meridale, East Meredith, Butts Corner, Davenport Center, North Franklin and East Delhi. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4230 7504 4240 7510 4251 7480 4250 7477 4251 7476 4252 7474 4252 7472 4230 7466 TIME...MOT...LOC 2029Z 261DEG 12KT 4238 7489 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Albany, north central Greene and southeastern Schoharie Counties through 500 PM EDT... Windham, or 10 miles north of Hunter, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. Windham, Preston-Potter Hollow, Preston Hollow, Durham, Hensonville, Cooksburg, West Durham, Bates, Medusa, North Settlement, Cornwallville, Brooksburg, Potter Hollow, Oak Hill and East Windham. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4227 7422 4233 7434 4250 7426 4243 7406 TIME...MOT...LOC 2029Z 217DEG 8KT 4236 7425 MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Otsego and northeastern Chenango Counties through 500 PM EDT... At 432 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Norwich, moving northeast at 15 mph. Norwich, North Norwich, Sherburne, Preston, Holmesville, South New Berlin, South Plymouth and Polkville. LAT...LON 4247 7553 4255 7563 4271 7547 4255 7526 TIME...MOT...LOC 2032Z 230DEG 15KT 4255 7547 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather