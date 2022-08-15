WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

337 PM EDT Mon Aug 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Otsego

and northern Delaware Counties through 400 PM EDT...

At 337 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

West End, or over Oneonta, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Oneonta, Laurens, West End, Colliersville, Emmons, Cooperstown

Junction, Mt Vision, North Franklin, Robert V. Riddell State Park and

Portlandville.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 88 between 13 and 17.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4258 7509 4257 7497 4246 7494 4241 7499

4238 7509 4240 7516 4246 7521 4253 7519

TIME...MOT...LOC 1937Z 042DEG 8KT 4248 7508

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

