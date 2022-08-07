WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

803 PM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,

Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga

and Broome counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will be elevated in the

upper 60s to mid 70s offering little relief. The highest heat

index values will be located across lower elevations and urban

areas Monday afternoon through early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...In New York, valley locations in eastern Sullivan

County. In Pennsylvania, lower elevations of Bradford,

Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Pike counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday.

evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and

shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values in the middle 90s to lower 100s

expected.

* WHERE...In New York, the Capital District, Mid Hudson Valley,

Mohawk Valley, central and southern Taconics, and Glens Falls

Saratoga Region. In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In

Massachusetts, southern Berkshire County. In Vermont, eastern

Windham County.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Monday.

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Heat indices have fallen below 95 degrees this evening, allowing

the advisory to expire.

Temperatures have dropped below heat advisory criteria, but warm

and muggy conditions will persist overnight.

