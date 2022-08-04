WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern Otsego County in central New York...

Northwestern Delaware County in central New York...

Southeastern Chenango County in central New York...

* Until 345 PM EDT.

* At 255 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bainbridge,

or 15 miles south of Norwich, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Sidney, Guilford, Bainbridge, Masonville, Unadilla, Otego, Afton,

Gilbertsville, Franklin and Sidney Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather