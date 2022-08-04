WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 205 PM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Schuyler, northeastern Chemung, west central Tioga and southern Tompkins Counties through 300 PM EDT... At 205 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alpine, or near Odessa, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Ithaca, Newfield, Cayuga Heights, Enfield, Danby, Catharine, Spencer, Odessa, Cayuta and Millport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4227 7684 4244 7678 4247 7628 4220 7644 TIME...MOT...LOC 1805Z 280DEG 16KT 4235 7671 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather