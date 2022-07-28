WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 28, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

211 PM EDT Thu Jul 28 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CORTLAND COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for

central New York.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MADISON AND NORTHERN CHENANGO COUNTIES...

At 210 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Otselic, or 12

miles northwest of Norwich, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Law enforcement.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Norwich, Plymouth, North Norwich, Sherburne, Otselic, Preston,

Earlville, Pitcher, Pharsalia and Lincklaen.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather